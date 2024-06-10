Humankind Investments LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

