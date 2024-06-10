Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.02. 1,925,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

