Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.60

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huabao International
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What is a Dividend King?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.