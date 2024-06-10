Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,194 shares of company stock worth $55,938,043. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

MTSI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. 526,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

