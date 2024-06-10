HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $41,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $694,985,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,815,000 after acquiring an additional 936,823 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 385,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,131,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,391,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HCA traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.26. 1,172,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,701. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $342.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

