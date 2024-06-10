HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.61. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

