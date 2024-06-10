Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $15.67 Million Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Orion makes up about 3.7% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Orion worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion by 1,355.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 640,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Orion by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Stock Down 2.5 %

OEC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 407,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.60. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

