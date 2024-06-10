Gregory Phillip Pipkin Sells 82,238 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Stock

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 0.4 %

Sable Offshore stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

