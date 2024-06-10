Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $687,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after buying an additional 723,106 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,574 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 410,884 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. 1,710,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

