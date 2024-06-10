Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 0.9% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VGK stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 1,543,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

