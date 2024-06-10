Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Sells 18,300 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 13.8% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

