Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Booking makes up 0.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,813.09. 161,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,641.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,549.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,579.36 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

