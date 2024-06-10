Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,250 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 967,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,713,844 shares of company stock valued at $231,791,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

