Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) is Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,663 shares during the quarter. Genelux comprises 9.6% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Genelux were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Genelux by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Genelux by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genelux by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNLX. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $50,588.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 137,107 shares of company stock worth $477,725 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genelux stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 178,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.37. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

