Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.30

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 837578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Gannett Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $635.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

