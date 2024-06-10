G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0006

G999 (G999) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, G999 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00046786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000916 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.