Future Fund LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 1.0% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 19.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 2,792,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,805. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

