Freshford Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Freshford Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298,461 shares during the period. BOX makes up 4.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of BOX worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BOX by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,532,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,848,000 after purchasing an additional 523,872 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,920,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,054. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.41. 383,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,794. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

