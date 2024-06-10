Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 749,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 364,700 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 218,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.08. 306,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,353. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

