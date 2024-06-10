Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) CFO Sells $1,027,800.00 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FOX Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of FOX
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,539,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 102,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
