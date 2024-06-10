Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $203,501,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.09. 3,461,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,097 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,610. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.