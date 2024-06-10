Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $215.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

