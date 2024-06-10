Ethena Staked USDe Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $17.05 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,424,355,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,200,443,756.973844. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.0771098 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $34,203,939.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

