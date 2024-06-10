Ergo Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $81.76 million and $873,594.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,687.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.00676431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00114580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00253771 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00081384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,725,256 coins and its circulating supply is 75,726,822 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

