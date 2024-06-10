Enzi Wealth Raises Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.3% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,322,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,683 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,892,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,055 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 752,381 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 246,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,145. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

