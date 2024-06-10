Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $120.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

ETR stock opened at $108.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC increased its position in Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $92,257,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

