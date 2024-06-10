Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $149,425,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

