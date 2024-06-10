Eminence Capital LP Sells 2,804 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Haleon worth $27,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 2,571,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

