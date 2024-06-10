Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 53,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $84,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. 464,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,510. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.19.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

