Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,793,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,237 shares of company stock worth $35,744,352. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.0 %

ABNB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.71. 800,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

