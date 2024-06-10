Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $32.69. 979,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

