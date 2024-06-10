Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 4,791 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.51. 770,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,631. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

