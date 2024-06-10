Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $62.78

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.78, but opened at $60.97. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 468,739 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

