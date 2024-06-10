dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.35 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and $1,246.66 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,523,847 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98818909 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,784.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

