Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

DXLG stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $211.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.29. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 4.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

