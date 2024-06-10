Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 155512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

