DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

DBVT stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

