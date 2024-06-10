Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 326,887 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 751,712 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 326,887 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $55,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 600,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

