Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.29 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 282,443 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 482,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,999. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

