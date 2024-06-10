Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,949 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after acquiring an additional 457,710 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 189,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 104,176 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 810,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. 259,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

