Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 879,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 313,055 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $121,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $142.46. 301,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,268. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.03. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

