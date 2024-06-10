Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,485,069 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of ASE Technology worth $26,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $11.14. 2,961,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

