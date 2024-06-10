CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $383.65 and last traded at $380.64. Approximately 7,694,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,590,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.12.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

