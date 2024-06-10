Crosslink Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI comprises approximately 4.2% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,771. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

