Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,205 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $84,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.21. 392,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

