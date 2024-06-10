Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $39.06 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $641.60. 806,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

