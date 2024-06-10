Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 191,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $847.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,239. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.00 and a one year high of $850.38. The company has a market cap of $375.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $760.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

