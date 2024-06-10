Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,988 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.23. 340,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,230. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $363.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.67 and its 200-day moving average is $329.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

