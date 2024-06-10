Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Hits $3.09 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $7.91 or 0.00011343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.09 billion and $163.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00047724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

