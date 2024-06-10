Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New $12.58 Million Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,000. SPX Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of SPX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.71. 161,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,743. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

